National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTY. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$67.07.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$66.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.09.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

