National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTY. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$67.07.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$66.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.09.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

