NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 300. The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 15721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $2,196,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

