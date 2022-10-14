Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

