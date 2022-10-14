Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 553.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

