Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,073,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 296,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $951,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

