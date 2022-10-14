Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NUMV opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

