NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

