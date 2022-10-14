NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

