Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £5,080.90 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.90 ($6,139.32).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 148 ($1.79) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.88. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of £153.20 million and a P/E ratio of 616.67.

