Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Open Text worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 7.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 649,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 114.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 10.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,196,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

