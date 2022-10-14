Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $24.03 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

