Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Timothy Cowper Buys 60 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($179.07).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Timothy Cowper acquired 50 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($180.64).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 246 ($2.97) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.74. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($8.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

