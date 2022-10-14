Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90. 1,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Palomar Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

