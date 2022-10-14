Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

