Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.6 %
WFC stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.