Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.6 %

WFC stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.