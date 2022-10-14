Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,864,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.42 and a twelve month high of $798.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

