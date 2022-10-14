Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,806 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

