Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

