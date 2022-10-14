Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,131.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

