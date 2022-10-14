Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO opened at $167.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.79%.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.