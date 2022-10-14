Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

