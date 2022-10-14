Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

NYSE SNOW opened at $156.25 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

