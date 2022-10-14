Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $92.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $140.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.