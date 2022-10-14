Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

JCI stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

