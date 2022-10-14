Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.56.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.52.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

