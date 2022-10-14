Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

