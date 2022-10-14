Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 183,976 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.