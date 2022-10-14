Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 183,976 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.