Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

