Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL opened at $321.71 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $300.00 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.64 and a 200-day moving average of $375.04.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

