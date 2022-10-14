Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

