PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

