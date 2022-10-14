Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $417.80 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

