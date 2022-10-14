Private Capital Group LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 4.8 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

