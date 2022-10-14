Private Capital Group LLC Sells 9,014 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

