ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stake Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $126,044,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $10,101,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $7,490,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,848,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 6.7 %

SQQQ opened at $59.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

