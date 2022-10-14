Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.40. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

