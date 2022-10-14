Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday.

Puma Stock Down 0.9 %

PUM opened at €46.45 ($47.40) on Tuesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.17. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

