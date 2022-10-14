Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

SI-BONE Trading Up 5.3 %

SIBN opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SI-BONE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in SI-BONE by 28.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,081.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $94,455.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,557.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,860 shares of company stock valued at $412,539 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.