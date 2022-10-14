Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE STNG opened at $44.68 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

