QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $125.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.