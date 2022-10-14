Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

BATS XM opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.