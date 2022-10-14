RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $171.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

