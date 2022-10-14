Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of QSR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

