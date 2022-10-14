Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

