Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 56,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.