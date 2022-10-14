Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,133 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

