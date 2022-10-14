Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,754 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $183,696,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.