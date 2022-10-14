Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 103,716 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.32 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

