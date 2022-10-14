Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after buying an additional 780,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 746.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

