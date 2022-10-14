Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

